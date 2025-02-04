No new property-related tax imposed: Director E&T

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) No new property related tax has been imposed as only assessment procedure has been changed from 1st January 2025, said Director Excise & Taxation Faisalabad Tanveer Abbas Gondal.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here in Tuesday, he categorically announced that in future no property would be sealed without issuing notice.

He said that he has already directed his staff to start consultation with litigants for the recovery of pending arrears of Rs.4 billion out of which Rs.1 billion relates to Khurarianwala only.

He stressed the need to bridge the trust deficit and said that it is creating problems not only for property owners but also hampering the process of tax recoveries.

He also supported a proposal of FCCI President to set up a joint committee to resolve the problems of immediate nature on the spot.

He announced to suspend an excise inspector for issuing irrelevant notice and said that nobody would be allowed to harass the property owners by abusing his authority.

About a question regarding old assessment of property, he said that the government is expected to provide a one-time opportunity to the property owners to challenge the assessment.

“The aggrieved parties must avail this opportunity to settle down their long-pending issues of assessment”, he added.

Earlier, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara in his address of welcome demanded a fair and transparent but separate system for the assessment of properties being used by their owners themselves or leased out for rent.

He said that the DC Rates are on a higher side and adding undue burden on the people linked with the business of real estate.

He also demanded a transparent system to seal the properties and recovery of the old and pending arrears.

Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Abbad Bajwa, Waheed Khaliq Ramey, Sana Ulah Khan Niazi, Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Rana Sikandar Azam, Ayub Aslam Manj, Khawaja Shahid Razzak Sikka, Sohail Butt and Ranvir Riaz took part in question-answer session.

Later, Senior Vice President (SVP) FCCI Qaisar Shams Guccha offered a vote of thanks while Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Director Excise & Taxation Tanveer Abbas Gondal.