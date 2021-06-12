UrduPoint.com
No New Tax On Use Of Telecom, Internet : Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:21 PM

No new tax on use of telecom, internet : Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Saturday clarified that no new duties would be imposed on telecom and internet usage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Saturday clarified that no new duties would be imposed on telecom and internet usage.

Addressing the post-budget press conference, the minister said that the finance bill had proposed that Rupee 1 per call if the duration exceeds three minutes, Rs5 per GB for internet usage and 10 paisa on each SMS.

However, the cabinet did not approve the duties hence these would not be part of the budget, the minister clarified.

