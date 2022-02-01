UrduPoint.com

No One Can Meet EU Gas Demands Unilaterally - Qatari Energy Affairs Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Qatari Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said on Tuesday that there is no country that could unilaterally meet EU gas demands while continuing deliveries of energy supplies to other regions

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Qatari Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said on Tuesday that there is no country that could unilaterally meet EU gas demands while continuing deliveries of energy supplies to other regions.

"The volume of gas needed by the EU cannot be replaced by anyone unilaterally, without disturbing supplies to other regions around the world. Europe's energy security requires a collective effort from many parties," the minister said in a press release shared with Sputnik.

The statement was released after Al-Kaabi met with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson via videoconference on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the energy field and various aspects of the global gas industry.

The minister expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution of tensions in Europe and reaffirmed Qatar's readiness "to support our partners around the world in times of need."

The minister recalled that Qatari firms "have never missed a single cargo delivery for the last 25 years" and added that "keeping our contractual word is sacrosanct in Qatar, and therefore we have the full trust of our global commercial partners and buyer."

Al-Kaabi also stressed that the gas industry has been severely under-invested in the last years, pointing out that an increase in investments is required due to "growing demand for cleaner, safer, and more reliable baseload energy" and to ensure that "supply will be available and prices stay reasonable."

