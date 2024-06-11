No Option For Pakistan Instead Of Going To IMF: Finance Minister
Muhammad Aurangzeb says that revenue collection during FY2023-24 increased upt0 13 per cent in the country.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan does not have any other plan rather than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the revenue collection increased 13 per cent this during Finance Year 2023-24.
He made these remarks while unveiling the Pakistan Economy Survey 2023-24 in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The economic survey report is unveiled every year before the annual budget.
This year's survey follows the National Economic Council (NEC) approving a substantial increase in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget for the next fiscal year.
The survey outlines key socioeconomic outcomes for the current fiscal year, noting that many major targets were not met.
One significant shortfall is the fiscal deficit, which is estimated to be 20% higher than projected. Similarly, inflation remained high, recorded at around 24.
5%, compared to the target of 21%. Despite this, the consumer price index (CPI) showed a sharp decline from January to May, reaching an 11.8% low not seen in 30 months.
This decline in CPI led to a 1.5% reduction in interest rates on Monday, lowering them from 22% to 20.5%. While this reduction does not fully satisfy market expectations, it marks the beginning of a necessary cycle of rate cuts.
The GDP growth target was also missed, primarily due to the industrial sector's sluggish growth of 1.21%. High borrowing costs and energy tariffs have made business operations expensive, reducing international competitiveness and dampening domestic consumption. High inflation has severely eroded purchasing power for most of the population.
Conversely, the agriculture sector performed strongly, achieving a growth rate of 6.1%.
The growth not only boosted exports but also contributed to lowering food prices, helping to moderate the overall inflation rate.
