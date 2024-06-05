No Policy Change In Net Metering Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik Wednesday said that the government was determined to promote alternative energy in the country to fulfill local domestic and commercial requirements of the energy on affordable prices to achieve sustainable economic development and social prosperity.
In a press statement, the minister ruled out any change in the net metering policy, besides reviewing the agreement and said that no restrictions have been imposed on net metering and no agreement is being revised in this regard.
Terming a news item appeared in a section of local press about the change in net metering policy baseless, the minister said that the government was committed to promote solar energy projects in the country, adding that not any proposal to taxing on solar system was under consideration.
The Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari had also rejected this news item, he said adding that imposing any kind of duty or tax on solar panels was also not discussed and solar energy projects will be encouraged to ensure provision energy from the alternative resources.
Ali Pervaiz Malik said that the prime minister was paying full attention to economic stability, adding that recently a delegation from Saudi Arabia also visited Pakistan, investors from Saudi Arabia and UAE are looking at projects here to invest in Pakistan.
The government is taking forward all these things in a positive manner for economic stability, he said adding that we believe in responsible and positive politics, some people are talking about dividing Pakistan by giving examples of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said that the people have rejected the politics of negativity and urged the media to ensure responsible reporting, adding that government's stance must be taken before publishing the news regarding net metering.
