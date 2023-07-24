Open Menu

No Power Hike For Consumers Using Upto200 Units, Says PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:03 PM

For those using over 300 units per month, the recent tariff of Rs5.75 will be applicable.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated today that the electricity tariff was raised as part of an agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at the signing ceremony between Pakistan LNG Limited and Azeri Company SOCAR in Lahore, he assured the public that the increase in electricity tariff would not impact those in poverty.

PM Sharif emphasized that around sixty-three percent of domestic consumers, using up to 200 electricity units, would be unaffected by the power increase. Additionally, thirty-one percent of consumers will receive partial subsidies. For those using over 300 units per month, the recent tariff of Rs5.75 will be applicable.

Last week, the Federal cabinet approved a significant hike in the electricity base tariff following a recommendation from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), in line with IMF's conditions.

