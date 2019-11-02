No Progress Made in US-Russia Dialogue on Strategic Stability - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) There still has been no progress in the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability despite Moscow's suggestions of several initiatives that aim to develop bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Russia-24 news channel, a fragment of which was broadcast on Friday.

"There is no lack of our initiatives that would allow the engagement of our American partners in mutually respectful and equal dialogue. However, the reaction is not very promising so far. So, we don't see any progress in the US-Russia dialogue on the most important topic of strategic stability," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also added that there was no positive change in regard to the creation of the bilateral business advisory council, which would consist of five-six heads of private sector companies from both sides.

He noted that the work had been ongoing for some time.

The idea of creating a US-Russia business council was first mentioned during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Helsinki last year. It was discussed again when the two leaders met in Japan's Osaka this summer. Minister Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo reaffirmed their positive stance on this initiative at a meeting during the UN General Assembly in September.