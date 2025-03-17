No Proposal To Increase Salaries, Pensions Under Consideration This Year: FinMin
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:57 PM
Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb says there is no plan to revise allowance or pay scales
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) No proposal to increase the salaries and pensions of the government employees and pensioners is under consideration in the upcoming budget, said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday.
The finance minister said that no proposal to raise salaries and pensions is under consideration for the budget.
He disclosed this in a written response submitted to the National Assembly during the question hour.
In his written reply, Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that there is no proposal under consideration to increase the salaries of government employees in the next fiscal year.
Additionally, there is no plan to revise allowances or pay scales.
He further said that the government considered revising the hiring and ceiling limits for the employees. However, there is no proposal to increase pensions for Federal government employees this year, he added.
