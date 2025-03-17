Open Menu

No Proposal To Increase Salaries, Pensions Under Consideration This Year: FinMin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:57 PM

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb says there is no plan to revise allowance or pay scales

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) No proposal to increase the salaries and pensions of the government employees and pensioners is under consideration in the upcoming budget, said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday.

The finance minister said that no proposal to raise salaries and pensions is under consideration for the budget.

He disclosed this in a written response submitted to the National Assembly during the question hour.

In his written reply, Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that there is no proposal under consideration to increase the salaries of government employees in the next fiscal year.

Additionally, there is no plan to revise allowances or pay scales.

He further said that the government considered revising the hiring and ceiling limits for the employees. However, there is no proposal to increase pensions for Federal government employees this year, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Government

Recent Stories

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

4 minutes ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

16 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

46 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

1 hour ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

1 hour ago
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

2 hours ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

2 hours ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business