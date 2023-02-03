No Reason to Believe Russia Will Drastically Cut Oil Refining Over EU Embargo - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) There is no reason to believe that Russia will drastically reduce oil refining or the production of oil products in connection with the start of the EU embargo, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Friday.

"So far, there is no reason to believe that we will drastically reduce the processing or production of oil products," Shulginov told reporters when asked if the EU embargo on Russian oil products threatens oil production and processing in Russia.