No Reduction In Membership Fee: Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

No reduction in membership fee: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has rebutted a news item published in a section of local press claiming that Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICCI had passed resolutions moved by the United Group (UG) for reducing membership fee to Rs.2000 and renewal fees to Rs.1500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has rebutted a news item published in a section of local press claiming that Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICCI had passed resolutions moved by the United Group (UG) for reducing membership fee to Rs.2000 and renewal fees to Rs.1500.

A press release issued here in ICCI termed such news items totally false and baseless.

ICCI Secretary General Majid Shabbir has clarified that Annual General Meeting of Chamber was held on 30th September 2019 in which no resolution for reduction in fees was passed.

ICCI said that in recent elections, candidates of Founder Group (FG) achieved landslide victory due to which FG nominees were elected as Office Bearers and Executive Members.

ICCI further clarified after the completion of agenda items proceedings of AGM, during any other points, the UG representative was given the opportunityto speak who had given some proposals including the proposal for reduction infee, but no proposal of UG was approved by the AGM.

