No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead of winter

The sources say that the government has sought time from the global money lender to make some amendments in the relevant laws to increase the gas tariff.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022)

The IMF has imposed now another obligation on the federal government.

According to the sources, the government has sought some time from the IMF to make some necessary changes and raise the tariff.

They say that increased tariff will help the government collect a total of Rs786 billion which will be spent to control the circular debt of the country.

A local private tv reported that the gas tariff could go up from 45% to 53% and it has reported that the government has told the IMF that the small consumers will not be imposed huge burden during the fast approaching winter season.

The changes in the gas tariff will be made after some amendments in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Act.

For the next load tranche of $3 billion, the money lender has put strict structural benchmarks for Pakistan under its implementation plan in this regard.

The latest report say that the IMF has place eight tougher targets on Pakistan besides giving fresh deadlines to meet the action.

The IMF has also demanded the government to provide electronically filed tax and asset details of bureaucrats, cabinet members and parliamentarians and make them available to the public for revival of its programme.