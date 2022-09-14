UrduPoint.com

No Relief For Public In Sight As IMF Demands Govt To Increase Gas Tariff Ahead Of Winter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2022 | 05:27 PM

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead of winter

The sources say that the government has sought time from the global money lender to make some amendments in the relevant laws to increase the gas tariff.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) No relief in sight for the general public as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has aked the Federal government to increase the gas tariff in the country ahead of winter, the sources say.

The IMF has imposed now another obligation on the federal government.

According to the sources, the government has sought some time from the IMF to make some necessary changes and raise the tariff.

They say that increased tariff will help the government collect a total of Rs786 billion which will be spent to control the circular debt of the country.

A local private tv reported that the gas tariff could go up from 45% to 53% and it has reported that the government has told the IMF that the small consumers will not be imposed huge burden during the fast approaching winter season.

The changes in the gas tariff will be made after some amendments in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Act.

For the next load tranche of $3 billion, the money lender has put strict structural benchmarks for Pakistan under its implementation plan in this regard.

The latest report say that the IMF has place eight tougher targets on Pakistan besides giving fresh deadlines to meet the action.

The IMF has also demanded the government to provide electronically filed tax and asset details of bureaucrats, cabinet members and parliamentarians and make them available to the public for revival of its programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Money Gas National University TV From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

36 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

3 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.