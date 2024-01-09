No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mark

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) The hours long load shedding is hitting different cities across the country as the power shortfall has surpassed the 4,000-megawatt mark.

The national grid has been facing a substantial shortage, with recorded deficit of 4,770 megawatts.

The Power Division disclosed that 660 megawatts are being generated from furnace oil, 1,400 megawatts from government-operated thermal power plants, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are playing a substantial role, contributing up to 6,500 megawatts collectively.

Besides it, the breakdown of electricity generation encompasses 1,600 megawatts from nuclear sources, 500 megawatts from wind energy, 48 megawatts from Bagasse, and 22 megawatts from solar power.

The sources said that the power shortage has escalated to 4,770 megawatts while the overall electricity demand has surged to 15,500 megawatts. There are also reports of faults in the electricity transmission systems scattered throughout various regions of the country.