Open Menu

No Relief In Load Shedding As Electricity Shortfall Surpasses 4,000-megawatt Mark

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2024 | 02:23 PM

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mark

The sources say that the power shortage has escalated to 4,770 megawatts while the overall electricity demand has surged to 15,500 megawatts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) The hours long load shedding is hitting different cities across the country as the power shortfall has surpassed the 4,000-megawatt mark.

The national grid has been facing a substantial shortage, with recorded deficit of 4,770 megawatts.

The Power Division disclosed that 660 megawatts are being generated from furnace oil, 1,400 megawatts from government-operated thermal power plants, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are playing a substantial role, contributing up to 6,500 megawatts collectively.

Besides it, the breakdown of electricity generation encompasses 1,600 megawatts from nuclear sources, 500 megawatts from wind energy, 48 megawatts from Bagasse, and 22 megawatts from solar power.

The sources said that the power shortage has escalated to 4,770 megawatts while the overall electricity demand has surged to 15,500 megawatts. There are also reports of faults in the electricity transmission systems scattered throughout various regions of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Electricity Nuclear Oil From

Recent Stories

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

15 hours ago
Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

15 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

15 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

15 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

15 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

15 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business