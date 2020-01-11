UrduPoint.com
No Rift In Economic Team, Zaidi On Two-week Leave: FBR

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:13 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday categorically rejected the rumours pertaining to 'any sort of rift in the economic team' of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday categorically rejected the rumours pertaining to 'any sort of rift in the economic team' of the government.

"Any rumours of any sort of rift in the economic team is utterly incorrect," said FBR in a statement issued here adding that the Chairman of the Board, Shabbar Zaidi was on a two-week leave, which would end on Friday.

According to the statement, Zaidi is likely to resume office on Monday and his first day business will include attending the Prime Ministers' interaction with all Pakistan traders.

The leave of chairman was necessitated by his annual medical check up in Kararachi and some family commitments, the statement added.

The �hairman as a part of economic team of prime minister enjoys full confidence of the Prime Minister and his Advisor on Finance, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Shabbar Zaid said that the Prime Minister would formally announce the concessions given to traders community and would seek assistance of trade bodies in complete documentation and tax contribution by trading sector.

He said that the Prime Minister had very graciously consented to preside a meeting with all Pakistan traders on 20th of January, which would be held in PM house.

