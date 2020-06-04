UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Rift In UK-Pakistan Tax Authorities; FBR

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

No rift in UK-Pakistan tax authorities; FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday rebutted a news story published in a section of press on Wednesday, claiming a rift between the tax authorities of the United Kingdom and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday rebutted a news story published in a section of press on Wednesday, claiming a rift between the tax authorities of the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

The board clarified that it enjoyed very cordial relations with its UK counterpart, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the cooperation between both the tax authorities was commendable.

The HMRC is currently in discussions with FBR on the details of a new programme of support and has all along been very forthcoming in assisting Pakistan in tax related matters including its program Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), said an FBR press release here.

It said that the elements presented in the news article published in Express Tribune about the FBR and HMRC partnership were potentially misleading; adding that both the organizations had been working together since 2014 and this partnership had grown stronger over the years.

Starting from a small capacity building programme, the support was expanded to international taxes including access to technical expertise from the TIWB and World Customs Organisation.

The TIWB is an initiative undertaken by FBR in collaboration with HMRC and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for capacity building of FBR officers in the area of transfer pricing in line with the changing global demands.

It said that the last TIWB mission visited Pakistan in October, 2019 while the subsequent visit has been suspended due to COVID -19 pandemic and not due to any legal or administrative hurdles.

Remote assistance during this time is being undertaken, the statement said. Furthermore, considering effectiveness of TIWB, a program expansion is also possible on the request by Pakistan.

HMRC has not communicated any suspension of its cooperation. Common Reporting Standards (CRS) and Country by Country Report (CbCR) are two independent line of actions adopted by Pakistan under the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance.

Countries who are signatory to this convention undertake automatic exchange of information, it said adding that Pakistan had been an active member of this Convention and the automatic exchanges to and from Pakistan were smoothly underway.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan UK World Exchange Visit United Kingdom October FBR 2019 All From

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

28 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

34 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

10 shops sealed over violations of SoP

4 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

47 minutes ago

Govt. releases Rs415.141 mln for 14 Aviation secto ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.