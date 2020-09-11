UrduPoint.com
No Russians Injured In Gas Explosion Near Hotel In China's Zhuhai - Consulate General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

No Russians Injured in Gas Explosion Near Hotel in China's Zhuhai - Consulate General

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) No Russian citizens were injured on Friday by a gas explosion near a hotel in the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Consul of the Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou Alexander Kapishnikov told Sputnik.

According to China Central Television, local firefighting services were informed about the blast at about 9:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT).

As of 10:00 a.m. local time, three people were hospitalized with slight injuries.

"We have received information ... According to data of the Chinese party, there are no Russian citizens among those injured, the Consulate General is maintaining communication with the relevant Chinese bodies," Kapishnikov said.

The search and rescue operation at the site of the explosion is still underway.

