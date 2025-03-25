Open Menu

No Shortage Of Sugar In Country: PSMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:33 PM

No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) spokesman has said that artificial price hike of sugar sponsored by Satta Mafia, profiteers and hoarders has successfully been reversed after fixing of a benchmark of ex-mill and retail sugar prices by the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) spokesman has said that artificial price hike of sugar sponsored by Satta Mafia, profiteers and hoarders has successfully been reversed after fixing of a benchmark of ex-mill and retail sugar prices by the government.

The spokesman told media that a general body meeting of PSMA was held here Tuesday, which categorically ruled out any shortage of sugar in the country, saying stocks are ample to satiate consumers’ needs.

He said that Karyana Merchants, Satta Mafia and hoarders are spreading baseless rumours of sugar price hike, causing hike in sugar rates.

The spokesman added that sugar prices have come down to the benchmark set by the government. These prices were agreed with the government by the sugar industry in the best interest of consumers for a month till April 19 while at the same time, the sugar industry has made available discounted sugar at Rs.

130 per kg for poor masses at 274 established stalls during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reports of price hike due to exports of the commodity are completely fabricated and baseless. The sugar industry has urged the government to adopt two-tier mechanism for determining separate sugar prices as 80 percent sugar is consumed by the industrial/commercial sector and 20 percent is consumed by the domestic consumers. The government should devise a policy mechanism to provide subsidized sugar from this 20 percent to the deserving people as are registered in the Benazir Income Support Program or through some other policy intervention.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Karachi Weather Update; Temperature drops by 4.7° ..

Karachi Weather Update; Temperature drops by 4.7°C as strong winds persist

5 minutes ago
 No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA

No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA

3 minutes ago
 MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Vira ..

MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Virat Kohli

13 minutes ago
 SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects invo ..

SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects involved in social evils

6 minutes ago
 IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, ..

IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building ..

RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building in Maryam Green City

6 minutes ago
Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held

Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held

6 minutes ago
 Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rul ..

Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to promoting green energy in Pakist ..

Govt committed to promoting green energy in Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves ..

Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves grace marks for first-year stu ..

21 minutes ago
 WSSC-DIKhan cleanliness drive in full swing during ..

WSSC-DIKhan cleanliness drive in full swing during Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business