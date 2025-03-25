No Shortage Of Sugar In Country: PSMA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:33 PM
Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) spokesman has said that artificial price hike of sugar sponsored by Satta Mafia, profiteers and hoarders has successfully been reversed after fixing of a benchmark of ex-mill and retail sugar prices by the government
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) spokesman has said that artificial price hike of sugar sponsored by Satta Mafia, profiteers and hoarders has successfully been reversed after fixing of a benchmark of ex-mill and retail sugar prices by the government.
The spokesman told media that a general body meeting of PSMA was held here Tuesday, which categorically ruled out any shortage of sugar in the country, saying stocks are ample to satiate consumers’ needs.
He said that Karyana Merchants, Satta Mafia and hoarders are spreading baseless rumours of sugar price hike, causing hike in sugar rates.
The spokesman added that sugar prices have come down to the benchmark set by the government. These prices were agreed with the government by the sugar industry in the best interest of consumers for a month till April 19 while at the same time, the sugar industry has made available discounted sugar at Rs.
130 per kg for poor masses at 274 established stalls during the holy month of Ramadan.
Reports of price hike due to exports of the commodity are completely fabricated and baseless. The sugar industry has urged the government to adopt two-tier mechanism for determining separate sugar prices as 80 percent sugar is consumed by the industrial/commercial sector and 20 percent is consumed by the domestic consumers. The government should devise a policy mechanism to provide subsidized sugar from this 20 percent to the deserving people as are registered in the Benazir Income Support Program or through some other policy intervention.
Recent Stories
Karachi Weather Update; Temperature drops by 4.7°C as strong winds persist
No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA
MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Virat Kohli
SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects involved in social evils
IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad
RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building in Maryam Green City
Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held
Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules
Govt committed to promoting green energy in Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..
Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves grace marks for first-year stu ..
WSSC-DIKhan cleanliness drive in full swing during Ramadan
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
More Stories From Business
-
No shortage of sugar in country: PSMA3 minutes ago
-
Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President3 hours ago
-
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
European stocks jump after Wall Street rally4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points5 hours ago
-
Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in $17.7 b money-laundering case1 hour ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA5 hours ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications6 hours ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March6 hours ago