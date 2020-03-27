No Talks Between Riyadh, Moscow on Rebalancing Global Oil Market - Saudi Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman is not discussing with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak the increase of the number of the participants in the OPEC+ oil cut deal and is not negotiating any rebalancing of the global oil market, an official from the Saudi Energy Ministry said Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman is not discussing with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak the increase of the number of the participants in the OPEC+ oil cut deal and is not negotiating any rebalancing of the global oil market, an official from the Saudi Energy Ministry said Friday.

"There are no contacts between the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, and the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation regarding the increase of the number of members of the OPEC+ deal," the official said as quoted by the SPA news agency.

"No negotiations are underway to reach an agreement on rebalancing the oil market," he added.