No vast land but quality seed needed to get bumper cotton crop: PCGA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Tuesday expressed concerns over the reduced size of cotton crop 2020, saying, a bigger size crop can steer economy out of stress and the production goal of 15-20 million cotton bales needed availability of quality seed and not vast tracts of land.

PCGA chairman Dr. Jassu Mal and senior vice chairman Malik Tufail Ahmad told APP that a large rural population of country's vast cotton belt rely on white gold for livelihood and reduction in production has not only put them in troubles but also contributed to bringing economy under stress.

They said that world cotton day would be observed on Wednesday, Oct 7, and stressed to avail the occasion as an opportunity to set a direction to a bigger production of silver fibre. They pledged that PCGA was ready to play its part along with other stakeholders in efforts to regain the 15 million bales production mark.

Dr. Jassu Mal emphasized the need to invest ample resources in improving the quality of cotton up to the international standards.

He said that arrival of cotton was calculated at 736,760 bales till Oct 1, 2020, in Punjab, down from 11,65,868 bales last year.

It is indeed a very serious situation that must force institutions to think whether the cotton farmers were diverting to alternative profit generating crops, he said. And if it turns out to be true then how their trust can be revived on cotton.

Dr. Jassu Mal said that the world has employed technology to improve their crop size and strengthened their economies adding Pakistan must also follow the suit.

He said that PCGA would submit its proposals and cooperate with all the ministries and departments for revival of cotton cultivation.

Malik Tufail said that increase in crop size and improvement in quality of cotton was the recipe to prosperity.

He said that a comprehensive strategy be finalized in consultation with all the stakeholders and government ministries and departments to elevate cotton production to 15-20 million bales. He said that better quality seed and availability of agriculture experts and officials was all it needed to achieve the milestone and not the vast tracts of land.