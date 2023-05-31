UrduPoint.com

'No Victory Yet', ECB Says As Inflation Slows In Key Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

'No victory yet', ECB says as inflation slows in key countries

Falling inflation in top eurozone economies is "positive" news, a senior European Central Bank official said Wednesday, while warning that the battle against high prices was not over yet

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Falling inflation in top eurozone economies is "positive" news, a senior European Central Bank official said Wednesday, while warning that the battle against high prices was not over yet.

In Europe's biggest economy Germany, inflation slowed to 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, preliminary data showed, down from 7.2 percent in April.

The drop, which was bigger than analysts had expected, was mostly due to declining energy costs, federal statistics office Destatis said.

The picture was similar in neighbouring France where consumer price growth slowed to 5.1 percent in May, down from 5.9 percent a month earlier.

"The data that we have received yesterday and today is positive, it's a decline in headline inflation," ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos told reporters.

"But I would not say that the victory is there," he said.

"We are on a correct trajectory and we have to look very carefully at the evolution of core inflation" which excludes volatile food and energy prices, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France Bank Germany Price April May From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

30 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

23 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

23 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

20 minutes ago
 Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says e ..

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.