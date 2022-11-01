MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said on Tuesday that no country would succeed in undermining Russia's economy and its domestic political well-being.

"We can confidently assert that no one will be able to stop the Russian economy and undermine domestic political stability. Our country continues to confidently pursue its course despite the difficulties," Lavrov said in his address to the participants of a conference in Moscow.

The foreign minister added that Russia had faced sanctions before and the experience it had gained over the decades helps it successfully overcome the challenge.

Russia, the minister stated, has many friends in all regions of the world, including countries of former Soviet Union, Asia, the middle East, Africa and Latin America, and it does not cut itself off from business partners in Europe and North America. He also noted that breaking mutually beneficial ties has never been the choice of the Russian government.

The minister was speaking at the World Thematic Conference of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad, an annual event held under the aegis of the Government Commission on Compatriots Living Abroad he chairs.