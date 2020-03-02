UrduPoint.com
Nokia CEO To Step Down, Replaced By Fortum Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Nokia CEO to step down, replaced by Fortum chief

Nokia's chief executive officer Rajeev Suri will leave the telecom equipment provider in September and be replaced by the current head of Finnish energy group Fortum, Nokia announced on Monday

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Nokia's chief executive officer Rajeev Suri will leave the telecom equipment provider in September and be replaced by the current head of Finnish energy group Fortum, Nokia announced on Monday.

Pekka Lundmark will take over on September 1, Nokia said.

Suri, who has been Nokia's president and CEO since April 2014, had "indicated earlier to the board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place," the company said.

"After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different," Suri said.

Lundmark has also served as CEO of Konecranes, a global material-handling technology leader. Prior to that, from 1990-2000, he held multiple executive positions at Nokia, including vice president of strategy and business development at Nokia Networks.

