UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nokia CEO To Step Down, Replaced By Fortum Chief

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 02:26 PM

Nokia CEO to step down, replaced by Fortum chief

Nokia's chief executive officer Rajeev Suri will leave the telecom equipment provider in September and be replaced by the current head of Finnish energy group Fortum, Nokia announced on Monday

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Nokia's chief executive officer Rajeev Suri will leave the telecom equipment provider in September and be replaced by the current head of Finnish energy group Fortum, Nokia announced on Monday.

Pekka Lundmark will take over on September 1, Nokia said.

Suri, who has been Nokia's president and CEO since April 2014, had "indicated earlier to the board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place," the company said.

"After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different," Suri said.

Lundmark has also served as CEO of Konecranes, a global material-handling technology leader. Prior to that, from 1990-2000, he held various executive positions at Nokia, including vice president of strategy and business development at Nokia Networks.

Nokia's share price rose by four percent on the Helsinki stock exchange to 3.6 euros shortly after opening at 0800 GMT.

The group has remade itself as a 5G network systems company since its mobile phone business was wiped out by Apple and Samsung.

Suri is behind Nokia's recent transformation, including its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent and the creation of a standalone software business, and the return of the Nokia brand to mobile phones.

He also oversaw the launch of 'internet of things' products designed to revolutionise specific sectors, such as soil sensors for agriculture or tracking systems for logistics firms.

However Nokia's attempts to break into the 5G equipment market have faltered in the face of fierce competition from Huawei and Ericsson.

Last year Nokia downgraded its 2020 earnings forecast, while chief executive Suri played down the firm's delays in delivering some equipment orders.

Nokia went on to beat expectations in a "challenging" 2019 and last month posted its first full-year net profit since 2015, of 7.0 million euros.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Technology Stock Exchange Business Mobile Agriculture Company Helsinki Price 5G April September 2015 2019 2020 Samsung Apple Market From Share Nokia Million Huawei

Recent Stories

No impact from coronavirus on operations: Dana Gas

3 minutes ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ..

12 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group I P ..

15 minutes ago

Cooperation Program Signed Between OIC and KS reli ..

17 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Worried About Civilians Trapped ..

11 minutes ago

Refugee Outflow From Idlib Accelerates Over Matter ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.