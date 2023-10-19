Open Menu

Nokia To Cut Up To 14,000 Jobs As 5G Demand Slows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Finnish telecom giant Nokia said Thursday it would cut up to 14,000 job as profits fell on weakening demand for its 5G equipment in North America

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Finnish telecom giant Nokia said Thursday it would cut up to 14,000 job as profits fell on weakening demand for its 5G equipment in North America.

The announcement adds to a series of layoffs in the tech industry following a boom during Covid pandemic lockdowns.

"In the third quarter we saw an increased impact on our business from the macroeconomic challenges," CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

Nokia's savings programme is expected to reduce staffing to as low as 72,000, cutting costs by up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.14 billion) by 2026, the company said.

