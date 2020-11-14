Nominal decline recorded in food items last week

Nominal decline recorded in daily items during the last week ended on November 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Nominal decline recorded in daily items during the last week ended on November 12.

According to a weekly report issued by Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS) prices of 11 items declined including Tomato.

Wheat flour and garlic and prices of 16 items increased while prices of 22 items unchanged. As per report price of Tomato decreased to Rs.4.6 per kg, garlic Rs.2.38, onion 46 paisa, wheat flour 20 kg Rs 4.69 paisa while Moon pulse decreased to 3.31 paisa. Meanwhile the price of potato increased to 56 paisa,Chicken Rs,22.47 paisa Rs per kg, eggs 41 paisa per dozen while price of Sugar increased to 57 paisa per kg.