Nominal Increase Of 0.01% Witnessed In Weekly Inflation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 14, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.01 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 14, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.01 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 127.31 points against 127.30 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732, however witnessed 0.04 percent decrease and went down from 133.36 points in last week to 133.30 points during the week under review while the inflation for consumption group from Rs.17,733-22,888 also decreased by 0.02 percent.

On the other hand, the SPI for the consumption groups from, Rs.22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.01 percent, 0.04 percent, 0.

01 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 14 items decreased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse, masoor pulse, potatoes, moong pulse, mash pulse, eggs, sugar, wheat flour and vegetable ghee.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included bananas, chillies (powder), rice (Basmati Broken), milk (fresh), chicken, curd, mutton, beef, rice (Irri-6/9), tomatoes, mustard oil, gur, garlic and long cloth.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread (plain), milk (powdered), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing sopa, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and toiled soap.

