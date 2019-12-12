UrduPoint.com
Non-OPEC Compliance With OPEC+ Deal Down To 61% In November - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) complied with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal by 61 percent in November, compared to 3 percent overcompliance shown in October, while Russia's compliance made 74 percent in November from the previous month's 81 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday in its monthly report.

According to the IEA, Russia's production of oil and condensate decreased to 11.24 million barrels per day in November, which is 130,000 barrels per day less than in October, but still 55,000 barrels per day more than the level indicated in the OPEC+ deal.

