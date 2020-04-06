Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize Oil Market - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The countries that were not part of the OPEC+ deal on the oil output cuts should now contribute to the stabilization of the oil market as well as deal parties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The countries that were not part of the OPEC+ deal on the oil output cuts should now contribute to the stabilization of the oil market as well as deal parties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"To stabilize the market, the countries that did not take part in the coordination before will need to join in, " Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added he could not say which countries it would be.

"I think everyone should just wait for the teleconference [of OPEC+] that will take place this week," Peskov said.