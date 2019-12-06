Non-OPEC Countries to Contribute 131,000 Bpd in Additional Oil Output Cuts Under Deal

Additional reduction in oil production for OPEC members under the OPEC+ oil cut deal will total 372,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries will contribute another 131,000 bpd, a source familiar with OPEC+ decision adopted on Friday told Sputnik

"OPEC - 372,000 bpd), non-OPEC - 131,000 bpd," the source said, answering the question of how the additional reduction is distributed among the participants.