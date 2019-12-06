UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-OPEC Countries To Contribute 131,000 Bpd In Additional Oil Output Cuts Under Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

Non-OPEC Countries to Contribute 131,000 Bpd in Additional Oil Output Cuts Under Deal

Additional reduction in oil production for OPEC members under the OPEC+ oil cut deal will total 372,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries will contribute another 131,000 bpd, a source familiar with OPEC+ decision adopted on Friday told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Additional reduction in oil production for OPEC members under the OPEC+ oil cut deal will total 372,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries will contribute another 131,000 bpd, a source familiar with OPEC+ decision adopted on Friday told Sputnik

"OPEC - 372,000 bpd), non-OPEC - 131,000 bpd," the source said, answering the question of how the additional reduction is distributed among the participants.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil

Recent Stories

Pedersen Says Int'l Community Needs to Come Togeth ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Agreed to Additionally Reduce Production by ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment makes record recover ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 06 Dec 2019

1 minute ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

5 minutes ago

OPEC and partners agree to 500,000 barrel per day ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.