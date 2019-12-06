- Home
- Business
- News
- Non-OPEC Countries to Contribute 131,000 Bpd in Additional Oil Output Cuts Under Deal
Non-OPEC Countries To Contribute 131,000 Bpd In Additional Oil Output Cuts Under Deal
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:49 PM
Additional reduction in oil production for OPEC members under the OPEC+ oil cut deal will total 372,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries will contribute another 131,000 bpd, a source familiar with OPEC+ decision adopted on Friday told Sputnik
"OPEC - 372,000 bpd), non-OPEC - 131,000 bpd," the source said, answering the question of how the additional reduction is distributed among the participants.