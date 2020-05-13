UrduPoint.com
Non-OPEC Oil Supply To Fall By 3.5Mln Bpd In 2020 Due To Production Cuts - OPEC

Faizan Hashmi Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The oil supply in the non-OPEC producing countries is expected to show a decline of 3.5 million barrels per day due to production cuts, mainly by the major North American producers, OPEC said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

"For 2020, non-OPEC oil supply is revised down further by almost 2.0 mb/d from the previous projection, and is now forecast to decline by 3.5 mb/d. The main revisions of the month are based on production shut-ins or curtailment plans announced by oil companies - including the majors - particularly in North America," the report read.

OPEC revised non-cartel liquids output growth in 2020 down by 2.03 million barrels per day month-on-month, following the last month's downward revision of 3.

26 million barrels daily. The resulting average is estimated at 61.5 million barrels per day.

"This was mainly due to production shutins announced by companies in the US and Canada followed by Brazil, Australia, Ecuador, Norway, Argentina and the UK. China and Mexico are seen to have grown in 1Q20, leading to slight upward revisions for these countries," OPEC said.

The OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from a wider G20 group of nations such as the US, Brazil and Canada, reached what many have called a historic agreement on April 12. The deal envisages a reduction in oil production by the OPEC+ group by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months starting on May 1, and possibly up to 15 million barrels daily with the G20 nations taken into account.

