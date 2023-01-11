Non-Profit Group Says US Pension Shortfall to Reach $1.45 Trillion in 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The total pension funding shortfall in the United States will rise to $1.45 trillion based on 2022 figures, non-profit retirement policy group Equable said in a year end update on the state of pensions.

"The total pension funding shortfall will increase to $1.45 trillion in 2022, reversing the one-year drip below the $1 trillion line in 2021," Equable said on Tuesday.

The decline in unfunded liabilities below one trillion Dollars was a result of strong investment returns in 2021, Equable said. However, the pension debt has increased up to $1.

45 trillion as a result of poor investment returns in 2022, Equable said.

Preliminary 2022 investment data shows a -6.14% return on average for state and local plans, Equable said.

It is unlikely that most pension funds are on track to hit their assumed rates of return for 2023, even if they achieve positive overall returns, Equable added.

State legislatures should be considering larger contribution rates and pension fund trustees should be considering lower investment assumptions amid the situation, Equable said.