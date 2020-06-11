Non-Residents Invested $610Mln in Russian Government Bonds in May - Central Bank

Non-residents invested 42 billion rubles ($610 million) in Russia's federal loan bonds (OFZ), the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Non-residents invested 42 billion rubles ($610 million) in Russia's federal loan bonds (OFZ), the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday.

"The volume of investments by non-residents continued to recover at a moderate pace.

They invested 42 billion rubles in OFZs over the month," the bank's May review of the liquidity of banking sector and financial markets says.

Yields on government bonds reached new historic lows amid lower key rates and expectations of further easing of monetary policy. They fell to 4.65 percent (-65 basis points) for two-year bonds, and to 5.70 percent (-47 basis points) for 10-year bonds, the central bank said.