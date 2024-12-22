Non-textile Exports Increase By 17.6pc
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan remains steadfast on the path to macroeconomic stabilization, gearing towards a shift to an era of sustainable and inclusive growth. Challenges abound but the resolve is unwavering. All chronic systemic issues inflicting various sectors of the economy that have hampered progress and prosperity in the past are on the operating table for permanent resolution.
Pakistan Textile Exporter's Association (PTEA) sources told APP that the country's non-textile exports have witnessed a significant increase of 17.6 percent during the first four months of the current financial year.
Due to efforts under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the non-textile exports increased from 4.02 billion Dollars to 4.73 billion dollars. An extraordinary increase has been recorded in exports of jewelry and petroleum products from 100 to 530 percent.
Engineering sector exports including industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts and rubber tyres witnessed an increase of 31 percent while cement exports increased to 12 percent.
The positive trend in exports reflects improved stature in the international markets.
The sources said that it is good omen that the government has renewed its focus on high potential sectors like textile, IT, SMEs, mines and minerals, tourism, exports and agriculture.
These sectors can pay rich dividends and lend support to the country’s balance of payments position, they said adding that these are salient efforts to reinvigorate foreign investments in the country and extended all out facilitation to overseas Pakistanis for realizing the full potential of home remittances.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Business
-
Non-textile exports increase by 17.6pc5 minutes ago
-
KPRA slaps fine on famous restaurant at Namak Mandi45 minutes ago
-
Steps to broaden tax net hailed1 hour ago
-
Malaysian delegation's visit to boost bilateral agro, food trade2 hours ago
-
Malik for renewing pledge for peaceful, prosperous South Asia2 hours ago
-
Farhan Munir appointed FTO coordinator2 hours ago
-
APBUMA welcomes PM address to D-8 Summit3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 202410 hours ago
-
Starts of PIA flight to Europe a welcome step: Aleem Khan21 hours ago
-
ICCI, Iran embassy join hands to boost bilateral trade24 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs2,100 per tola24 hours ago