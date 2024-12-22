Open Menu

Non-textile Exports Increase By 17.6pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan remains steadfast on the path to macroeconomic stabilization, gearing towards a shift to an era of sustainable and inclusive growth. Challenges abound but the resolve is unwavering. All chronic systemic issues inflicting various sectors of the economy that have hampered progress and prosperity in the past are on the operating table for permanent resolution.

Pakistan Textile Exporter's Association (PTEA) sources told APP that the country's non-textile exports have witnessed a significant increase of 17.6 percent during the first four months of the current financial year.

Due to efforts under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the non-textile exports increased from 4.02 billion Dollars to 4.73 billion dollars. An extraordinary increase has been recorded in exports of jewelry and petroleum products from 100 to 530 percent.

Engineering sector exports including industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts and rubber tyres witnessed an increase of 31 percent while cement exports increased to 12 percent.

The positive trend in exports reflects improved stature in the international markets.

The sources said that it is good omen that the government has renewed its focus on high potential sectors like textile, IT, SMEs, mines and minerals, tourism, exports and agriculture.

These sectors can pay rich dividends and lend support to the country’s balance of payments position, they said adding that these are salient efforts to reinvigorate foreign investments in the country and extended all out facilitation to overseas Pakistanis for realizing the full potential of home remittances.

