Noor In U.S. To Represent His Organization At IMF, World Bank Meetings 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Noor in U.S. to represent his organization at IMF, World Bank meetings 2024

Noor Qadeem Khan, Advisor for Social Development at the Awareness and Development Organization, has arrived in Washington D.C., USA, to represent his organization at the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings starting on 21st October

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Noor Qadeem Khan, Advisor for Social Development at the Awareness and Development Organization, has arrived in Washington D.C., USA, to represent his organization at the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings starting on 21st October.

He has consistently worked on community development and addressing the issues faced by youth. At this important event, he will raise his voice on a global platform.

The IMF and World Bank meetings will discuss key economic issues, including the global economic situation, financial stability, and sustainable development.

Global leaders and policymakers will participate to deliberate on strategies for global stability and development.

This meeting presents a significant opportunity for the Youth Awareness and Development Organization, which works on social awareness and development in the region, to gain new insights into local economic stability and issues like poverty.

The organization’s participation will also help highlight the efforts of Pakistan’s civil society in addressing local economic stability and poverty challenges.

