UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 AG Brings Action Before EU Court To Annul Amendments To EU Gas Directive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Brings Action Before EU Court to Annul Amendments to EU Gas Directive

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the eponymous pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union, said on Friday that it had brought before the General Court of the Court of Justice of the European Union an action to annul amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which Nord Stream 2 AG qualifies as discriminatory and designed to target the pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the eponymous pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union, said on Friday that it had brought before the General Court of the Court of Justice of the European Union an action to annul amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which Nord Stream 2 AG qualifies as discriminatory and designed to target the pipeline.

The Council of the European Union passed on April 15 the amendments that would extend EU principles on tariff regulation, ownership unbundling and transparency to all pipelines entering the bloc from non-EU countries. The amendments may therefore affect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"On July 25, 2019, Nord Stream 2 AG brought an action for annulment before the General Court. Nord Stream 2 requests that Directive (EU) 2019/692 amending the EU Gas Directive be annulled because of an infringement of the EU law principles of equal treatment and proportionality.

This would lead to the cancellation of Directive (EU) 2019/692 as the amendment was clearly designed and adopted for the purpose of disadvantaging and discouraging the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a press release.

The company added that it reserved the option to defend its rights through a separate arbitration against the European Union over the Gas Directive's non-compliance with the Energy Charter Treaty.

"The amendment to the Gas Directive is not only harmful to Nord Stream 2. Such obvious discrimination against an individual commercial investment also undermines the ability of the EU's internal market to attract investments for making the energy transition a reality," Nord Stream 2 AG CEO Matthias Warnig said, as quoted in the press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Company Nord Lead April May July Gas 2019 Market All From Court

Recent Stories

One killed in road accident in Arifwala

29 seconds ago

Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Pa ..

30 seconds ago

Turkey to Start Using Russia's S-400 in April 2020 ..

32 seconds ago

Young woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

34 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

38 seconds ago

Kohat Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 201 ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.