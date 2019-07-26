Nord Stream 2 AG Brings Action Before EU Court to Annul Amendments to EU Gas Directive

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the eponymous pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union, said on Friday that it had brought before the General Court of the Court of Justice of the European Union an action to annul amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which Nord Stream 2 AG qualifies as discriminatory and designed to target the pipeline

The Council of the European Union passed on April 15 the amendments that would extend EU principles on tariff regulation, ownership unbundling and transparency to all pipelines entering the bloc from non-EU countries. The amendments may therefore affect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"On July 25, 2019, Nord Stream 2 AG brought an action for annulment before the General Court. Nord Stream 2 requests that Directive (EU) 2019/692 amending the EU Gas Directive be annulled because of an infringement of the EU law principles of equal treatment and proportionality.

This would lead to the cancellation of Directive (EU) 2019/692 as the amendment was clearly designed and adopted for the purpose of disadvantaging and discouraging the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a press release.

The company added that it reserved the option to defend its rights through a separate arbitration against the European Union over the Gas Directive's non-compliance with the Energy Charter Treaty.

"The amendment to the Gas Directive is not only harmful to Nord Stream 2. Such obvious discrimination against an individual commercial investment also undermines the ability of the EU's internal market to attract investments for making the energy transition a reality," Nord Stream 2 AG CEO Matthias Warnig said, as quoted in the press release.