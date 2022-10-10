Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second Leg of Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline's operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second leg as a precautionary measure.

"The Nord Stream 2 operator has reduced the pressure in line B to around 50 bar as a precautionary measure. Further steps will be determined based on the results of a survey of the pipeline lines and discussions with the involved government agencies," the operator said in a statement.