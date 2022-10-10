UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure In Second String Of Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second String of Pipeline

Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline's operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second string as a precautionary measure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline's operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second string as a precautionary measure.

"The Nord Stream 2 operator has reduced the pressure in line B to around 50 bar as a precautionary measure. Further steps will be determined based on the results of a survey of the pipeline lines and discussions with the involved government agencies," the operator said in a statement.

Operators of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines reported leaks in three of the four strings after several underwater explosions two weeks ago. Russia described the incident as a terrorist attack, while the European Union insists it was an act of sabotage. The international investigation is underway, though Russia was not invited, prompting fears in Moscow of a possible bias in results.

Operators fear that leaks will lead to corrosion in the underwater pipes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia European Union Nord Lead Gas Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.