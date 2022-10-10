Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second String of Pipeline

Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline's operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second string as a precautionary measure

"The Nord Stream 2 operator has reduced the pressure in line B to around 50 bar as a precautionary measure. Further steps will be determined based on the results of a survey of the pipeline lines and discussions with the involved government agencies," the operator said in a statement.

Operators of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines reported leaks in three of the four strings after several underwater explosions two weeks ago. Russia described the incident as a terrorist attack, while the European Union insists it was an act of sabotage. The international investigation is underway, though Russia was not invited, prompting fears in Moscow of a possible bias in results.

Operators fear that leaks will lead to corrosion in the underwater pipes.