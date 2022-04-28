- Home
- Business
- News
- Nord Stream 2 AG Requested on March 1 to Pause Arbitration Over EU Gas Directive - Gazprom
Nord Stream 2 AG Requested On March 1 To Pause Arbitration Over EU Gas Directive - Gazprom
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM
Nord Stream 2 AG filed a request on March 1 to suspend arbitration proceedings in a dispute over the application of the EU Gas Directive, Gazprom said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Nord Stream 2 AG filed a request on March 1 to suspend arbitration proceedings in a dispute over the application of the EU Gas Directive, Gazprom said on Thursday.
"On March 1, 2022, Nord Stream 2 AG filed a request to suspend the arbitration proceedings.
The arbitration commission canceled the hearing scheduled for late June 2022. A video conference session is scheduled on June 20, 2022, where Nord Stream 2 AG is to comment on the circumstances and the further possibility to continue the arbitration proceedings on the merits," Gazprom said in a report.