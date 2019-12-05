(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG has resumed work to lay the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, head of Austrian oil and gas company OMV Rainer Seele told reporters Thursday.

"What I do see is that they are making now progress, they have restarted pipe-laying activities, and don't waste time talking about the pipeline, just lay it," Seele said.