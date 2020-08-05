Nord Stream 2 AG Says to Examine Lawsuit by German Eco-Activists

Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday it knew of the lawsuit by German environmental activists urging the court to revise a pipeline construction permit and would study it

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday it knew of the lawsuit by German environmental activists urging the court to revise a pipeline construction permit and would study it.

German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe said earlier in the day it had gone to court to withdraw a construction permit for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The environmentalists filed a lawsuit with the high administrative court in Greifswald, citing new scientific data on methane emissions.

The company confirmed it was aware of the lawsuit against the Stralsund Mining Authority, which rejected Deutsche Umwelthilfe request to review permit in June.

The pipeline, which is currently under construction, is expected to carry Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.