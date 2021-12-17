The Nord Stream 2 AG has started filling the pipeline's second string with gas, the operator said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 AG has started filling the pipeline's second string with gas, the operator said on Friday.

"As of December 17, the gas-in procedure for the second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started.

Like the first string, the second string will be gradually filled with gas to build the required inventory and pressure," the operator said in a statement, adding that it will inform "about further technical steps in due time".