Nord Stream 2 AG Starts Filling Pipeline's Second String With Gas
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 AG has started filling the pipeline's second string with gas, the operator said on Friday.
"As of December 17, the gas-in procedure for the second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started.
Like the first string, the second string will be gradually filled with gas to build the required inventory and pressure," the operator said in a statement, adding that it will inform "about further technical steps in due time".