Nord Stream 2 Can Help Stabilize European Gas Market, Reduce CO2 Emissions- Russia's Novak

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The prompt launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline can help stabilize the European gas market, as well as reduce CO2 emissions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Today, the early launch of Nord Stream 2 can contribute to the stabilization of the European gas market.

I note that using, for example, 55 billion cubic meters of gas from Nord Stream 2 for electricity generation instead of coal will allow the EU to reduce total CO2 emissions by 14%, which corresponds to the annual emissions of about 30 million average cars," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

Commenting on Russian gas supplies to Europe, the official added that Europe cannot fully replace gas from Russia with LNG deliveries, noting that even partial substitution may cause a new wave of the gas crisis in Asia.

