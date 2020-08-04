Nord Stream 2 Construction Can Continue - Danish Energy Appeal Board

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can continue, as nobody has appealed the decision allowing the use of anchored ships for the works, the Danish Energy Board of Appeal said Tuesday.

The appeal board said it had not been petitioned against July's decision of the Danish Energy Agency to allow Nord Stream 2 AG to use pipe-laying vessels with anchors. The company may resume construction on Tuesday, the board said.