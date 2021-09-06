UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Construction To Wrap Up 'Next Week' - OMV Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:00 AM

Nord Stream 2 Construction to Wrap Up 'Next Week' - OMV Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will likely be completed this month, Rainer Seele, the head of the Austrian oil giant OMV, told the Russian Vedomosti newspaper.

Asked when construction will be finished, Seele said "next week," adding that gas could start flowing before the end of 2021.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 project was nearing completion and that it was going to play a very important role in ensuring European energy security.

Russian gas giant Gazprom said in mid-August that it could deliver 5.

6 billion cubic meters of gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline already this year.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European partners. The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas.

Seele told Vedomosti that the project's costs were cut down from the initial estimated sum of 950 million Euros ($1.1 billion) to 729 million euros thanks to speedier construction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Germany Nord Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

3 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

6 hours ago
 EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi ..

EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi until end of October

6 hours ago
 Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event ..

Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event dedicated to hydrogen as a cl ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.