UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Creates Extra Opportunities For Gas Supplies To EU - German Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

Nord Stream 2 Creates Extra Opportunities for Gas Supplies to EU - German Economy Ministry

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is creating additional opportunities for transporting gas to Europe during periods of high demand, the German Economy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is creating additional opportunities for transporting gas to Europe during periods of high demand, the German Economy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry provided the German gas regulator with an official conclusion that Nord Stream 2 operator certification does not threaten the safety of gas supplies to Germany and other EU countries.

"To ensure the safety of supplies to the EU and member states, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline serves as a new additional capacity for natural gas imports.

The additional capacity of the pipeline creates additional transportation opportunities ... This is one more route along which gas gets from point A to point B: from Russia to Germany, and from here to all of Europe," the ministry said.

"As a new route, the Nord Stream 2 creates more opportunities and capacities for transportation, for example, during periods of high demand or when other pipelines undergo construction works," the ministry added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Nord Gas All From

Recent Stories

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer ..

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer Refunds

26 minutes ago
 China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches satellite

China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches satellite

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 68212 cusecs water

IRSA releases 68212 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Russian Su-25 Aircraft Return to Kyrgyzstan After ..

Russian Su-25 Aircraft Return to Kyrgyzstan After CSTO Drills in Tajikistan - Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitar ..

Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitarian Aid From Uzbekistan - UNHC ..

19 minutes ago
 ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; comple ..

ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; completes landmark IPO on ADX

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.