Nord Stream 2 Creates Extra Opportunities for Gas Supplies to EU - German Economy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is creating additional opportunities for transporting gas to Europe during periods of high demand, the German Economy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry provided the German gas regulator with an official conclusion that Nord Stream 2 operator certification does not threaten the safety of gas supplies to Germany and other EU countries.

"To ensure the safety of supplies to the EU and member states, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline serves as a new additional capacity for natural gas imports.

The additional capacity of the pipeline creates additional transportation opportunities ... This is one more route along which gas gets from point A to point B: from Russia to Germany, and from here to all of Europe," the ministry said.

"As a new route, the Nord Stream 2 creates more opportunities and capacities for transportation, for example, during periods of high demand or when other pipelines undergo construction works," the ministry added.