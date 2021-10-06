Nord Stream 2 Gas Filling Is in Line With Issued Permits - German Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The German energy ministry has taken note of reports about the start of gas filling of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and believes this is done in accordance with the permits issued, spokeswoman Anna Sophie Eichler said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The German energy ministry has taken note of reports about the start of gas filling of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and believes this is done in accordance with the permits issued, spokeswoman Anna Sophie Eichler said on Wednesday.

"We have certainly taken into account the fact that the first string is being filled with natural gas.

The gas filling is a matter of the permit issued by the Stralsund Mining Authority, which means that this is envisioned by the permit and is part of the necessary technical tests," Eichler said at a briefing.

Eichler evaded the question whether there is a risk of Nord Stream 2 starting to sell gas prior to being certified as an independent operator in line with the EU regulations.

"We are participating in this process (certification). It has been launched already. We will provide our assessment as required (withing four months)," Eichler added.