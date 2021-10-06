UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Gas Filling Is In Line With Issued Permits - German Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Nord Stream 2 Gas Filling Is in Line With Issued Permits - German Energy Ministry

The German energy ministry has taken note of reports about the start of gas filling of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and believes this is done in accordance with the permits issued, spokeswoman Anna Sophie Eichler said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The German energy ministry has taken note of reports about the start of gas filling of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and believes this is done in accordance with the permits issued, spokeswoman Anna Sophie Eichler said on Wednesday.

"We have certainly taken into account the fact that the first string is being filled with natural gas.

The gas filling is a matter of the permit issued by the Stralsund Mining Authority, which means that this is envisioned by the permit and is part of the necessary technical tests," Eichler said at a briefing.

Eichler evaded the question whether there is a risk of Nord Stream 2 starting to sell gas prior to being certified as an independent operator in line with the EU regulations.

"We are participating in this process (certification). It has been launched already. We will provide our assessment as required (withing four months)," Eichler added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Stralsund Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Life in UAE begins to return to normal after we ov ..

Life in UAE begins to return to normal after we overcame COVID-19, we give thank ..

2 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Cor ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Corps Commander: ISPR

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Things Happening in Russia-US Relatio ..

Kremlin Says Things Happening in Russia-US Relations Lead to Suffering

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 May Challenge Gas Directive Applicat ..

Nord Stream 2 May Challenge Gas Directive Application in EU Court - Advocate Gen ..

2 minutes ago
 EU leaders hold strategic discussion on bloc's rol ..

EU leaders hold strategic discussion on bloc's role on int'l stage

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 156 new COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveri ..

UAE announces 156 new COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.