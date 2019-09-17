Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline 81% Complete - Gazprom

UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th September 2019

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been built by 81 percent, Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been built by 81 percent, Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement Tuesday.

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues. By now, 1,989 kilometers [1,236 miles] of the gas pipeline have been laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea - about 81 percent of its total length," the statement said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline is expected to be complete by the end of this year and carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Nord Stream 2 is set to pass through the territories of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction so far.

