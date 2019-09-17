UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Built 81 Percent - Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been built by 81 percent, Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement Tuesday.

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues. By now, 1,989 kilometers of the gas pipeline have been laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea - about 81 percent of its total length," the statement said.

More Stories From Business

