UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Be Used For Shipping Hydrogen In Future - Eurogas

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:36 AM

Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Be Used for Shipping Hydrogen in Future - Eurogas

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying gas from Russia to Europe may also be used for shipping hydrogen in future, Eurogas Secretary General James Watson said in an interview with Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying gas from Russia to Europe may also be used for shipping hydrogen in future, Eurogas Secretary General James Watson said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Regarding Nord Stream 2 in particularly I am interested because my understanding from speaking with people from Gazprom is that they could also in the future use it to ship hydrogen. So, instead of just shipping natural gas, Nord Stream 2 can carry 80% of hydrogen. I believe that in the European Union we have a strong decarbonization agenda, and at some point hydrogen is likely to replace natural gas in parts of our system," Watson said.

Eurogas is an association representing the European gas wholesale, retail and distribution sectors. It was founded in 1990 and is comprised of 47 companies and associations from 21 countries.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year and to carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from Russia to Europe. Nord Stream 2 is set to pass through the territories of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Germany Nord Sweden Finland Denmark May Gas From

Recent Stories

Crimea Sees 5% Increase in Foreign Tourism in Janu ..

24 seconds ago

Uzbek President Works on Joining EAEU - Russian Up ..

26 seconds ago

Since 2001, an increasing proportion of Pakistanis ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 October 2019

1 hour ago

Local Press: VP’s vision lifts UAE’s status as ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.