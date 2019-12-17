Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project to Be Completed Within Few Months - Operator

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Nord Stream 2 AG, announced Tuesday it planned to complete the pipeline in a few months, but did not intend to speculate on the completion date

Earlier, the Bild tabloid reported with reference to an internal document of the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy that Berlin expected Nord Stream 2 to be completed within 30 days to avoid US sanctions.

"No comment. We do not intend to speculate on this topic," the operator told Sputnik , adding that "we plan to complete the Nord Stream 2 project within a few months."