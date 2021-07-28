Nord Stream 2 Is 99% Completed - Operator
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe is 99% completed, as Russia's Akademik Cherskiy pipe layer finished its work, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG announced on Wednesday.
"The pipelay vessel Akademik Cherskiy has completed its initially planned scope of work for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Thus, the pipeline is now 99% completed. The pipelay barge Fortuna is currently continuing works on the remaining part," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement.